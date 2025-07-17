Park Seung-soo is set to join Newcastle (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their first team squad ahead of returning to the Champions League next season, but they are also continuing efforts to improve their youth academy. And they are about to do so with the signing of a highly-rated winger from South Korea.

Earlier this summer, Newcastle strengthened their options for the future by signing Antonio Cordero from Malaga. The young Spanish winger, who was involved at the U19 Euros, is expected to be loaned out in order to continue playing regular football, which will give him the best chance of returning to St James’ Park in the future and competing for a place in Eddie Howe’s squad.

And Cordero isn’t the only young winger that Newcastle will be signing, with Park Seung-soo also set to join.

Newcastle agree deal to sign Park Seung-soo

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Park, who is only 18 years of age, was choosing between Newcastle and Bayern Munich for his next club. And it has now been revealed by South Korean journalist Seol Ho-jung (via NUFC Blog), that he has chosen to join the Premier League side from Suwon Bluewings.

Newcastle also beat Marseille, RB Salzburg and FC Midtjylland to the signing of Park, who will soon travel to the north East to undergo medical tests. He is expected to sign before joining Howe’s squad for their pre-season tour of South Korea, which takes place later in the summer.

It’s well-documented that Newcastle have the richest owners in world football, but while they have not been able to go all guns blazing in the transfer market due to PSR restrictions, they have done smart business. And signing a number of talented teenagers for the future underlines this point, especially if players like Park can break into the first team in the years to come.