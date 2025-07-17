Newcastle are interested in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa (Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Newcastle have not had much luck in their search to sign a new striker to compete with star man Alexander Isak, who now looks set to stay at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have ended their interest in Hugo Ekitike due to Liverpool making a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt man, which they have done after being sold that Isak was not for sale this summer. It means that Newcastle are back to the drawing board, having already missed out on Joao Pedro, who joined Chelsea earlier in the summer.

But club officials will not be deterred, and they have now identified a new top target to compete with Isak.

Newcastle interested in signing Yoane Wissa from Brentford

As reported by David Ornstein, Newcastle have turned their attention to Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season. The 28-year-old is well-liked by Eddie Howe, and given his versatility, he would be able to play alongside Isak as a winger.

The problem for Newcastle is that a deal for Wissa will be very difficult, especially now that Bryan Mbeumo looks set to leave Brentford to join Man United. The Bees would be under no pressure to sell their other star forward, whose price could increase from the £50m that has been reported in recent days.

On top of this, Newcastle could face competition from Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, with both clubs having shown interest in Wissa in recent weeks. And coupled with that, they have yet to reach an agreement on personal terms with the DR Congo international.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle move for Wissa, but given the circumstances, it could be another deal that they decide against in order to pursue a more achievable operation.