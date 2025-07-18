Surprise new club in for Alexander Isak as Newcastle look to block Liverpool transfer

Newcastle's Alexander Isak has been linked with Liverpool (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be about to face surprise competition for the transfer of Newcastle United centre-forward Alexander Isak.

According to trusted Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, there is now interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.

Isak has also been targeted by Liverpool, as the Di Marzio report notes, but they also state that Newcastle have been unwilling to sell their star player to the Reds.

It seems, however, that Al Hilal are now tempted to try convincing Isak to join them, while there is not expected to be any issue regarding a deal between two PIF-owned clubs.

Could Liverpool miss out on Alexander Isak transfer?

Liverpool fans would surely have loved to see Isak join, but a deal for the Sweden international perhaps now looks less likely.

As well as Al Hilal’s interest in Isak, it also seems that LFC have switched their focus to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike instead anyway.

Fabrizio Romano has spoken about both deals on his YouTube channel, with Isak supposedly still not ruling out a move to Anfield.

However, Romano also made it clear that Liverpool are working on a deal for Ekitike, with Newcastle adamant that Isak is not for sale.

Ekitike more likely than Isak for Liverpool

It seems clear at this moment in time that Isak isn’t a realistic deal for Liverpool, so Ekitike probably makes more sense.

Isak was never likely to be available for anything other than crazy money, and Saudi clubs like Al Hilal can probably pay that, whilst also posing less of a direct threat to Newcastle.

The Magpies may well have been able to convince Liverpool to pay a huge fee for Isak, but they’d still also have to cope with the reality of facing the 25-year-old in Premier League games in the future.