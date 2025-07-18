Expert reveals CL giants have held talks over Arsenal duo

Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice celebrate during Arsenal's win over Newcastle (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Christian Falk reports that Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich.

Writing in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk claimed that contacts have taken place between Bayern and the Arsenal management over both Martinelli and Trossard.

This could be worrying for the Gunners as there’ll be plenty of fans who are keen to see these players stay.

At the same time, however, this looks like a promising opportunity for Arsenal to raise some money through player sales and help them get signings done elsewhere.

Arsenal are notably working on the Viktor Gyokeres transfer deal, as per Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, while there’s also interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes.

Arsenal duo to Bayern Munich?

Discussing the Trossard and Martinelli situation, Falk said: “Leandro Trossard is a new idea. Gabriel Martinelli has been on the list for longer. Bayern had contact with the Arsenal winger’s management, but in the meantime, the club also got in touch with Trossard’s management.”

Trossard is not getting any younger, so now might be a good time for AFC to consider decent offers for him before his value falls.

Martinelli, meanwhile, could perhaps move for a bigger fee, but the Brazilian winger is also a player who could still have plenty to offer in years to come, even if his form over the last year or so has been a little below his previous high standards.

Arsenal would be taking a risk with Martinelli or Trossard sales

We already know how much Arsenal struggled in attack last season as the injuries piled up.

No one in their current squad managed double figures for league goals, so Mikel Arteta probably needs as many options as possible for next season.

Martinelli and Trossard are not perfect by any means, but they’re fine options to have on the bench, or as cover for injured players.