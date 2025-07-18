Sources: Chelsea hold “new talks” in head-to-head battle with Arsenal for playmaker transfer

Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been in contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze in a bid to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Multiple sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea recently held “new talks” with Eze’s camp, after also speaking with the player last summer.

Chelsea didn’t advance their pursuit of Eze on that occasion, but it now seems the Blues have expressed a clear intent to rival Arsenal for him in this transfer window.

Our source told us: “Chelsea recently held new talks with the player’s agent and confirmed their strong interest in him. Chelsea made it clear that, if the financial conditions are right, they will be ready to move forward with a concrete offer.”

CaughtOffside were recently told that Arsenal were felt to be heading towards an agreement with Palace over Eze.

However, it seems the situation remains open as Chelsea have joined the running, though it’s not yet clear if the player has a preference between the two clubs.

Eberechi Eze to Arsenal or Chelsea?

Eze has shone in the Premier League, finishing last season with a total of 15 goals and 11 assists for Palace.

The England international looks like he could strengthen most top clubs, so it’s easy to see why Arsenal and Chelsea are interested.

As per our report earlier today, however, there are perhaps indications that Arsenal are still serious about signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

This could mean that AFC advanced things with Eze, but are yet to pull the trigger until they find out if they have a chance of signing Rodrygo.

Arsenal playing risky game with Eze

This could be a risky approach from Arsenal, however, as it now looks like Chelsea pose a major threat to their hopes of signing Eze.

Arsenal director Andrea Berta notably negotiated with both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres before ultimately deciding to push ahead with the latter.

It may be that Berta is trying a similar approach with Eze and Rodrygo, but Chelsea joining the race could make things interesting.

CFC have also been linked with Morgan Rogers by the Sun, so that profile of player clearly seems to be on their agenda, though perhaps Eze will now emerge as the priority.