Chelsea are reportedly set to make Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers their top transfer target for the rest of the summer.

The Blues have already made a strong start to the window by bringing in Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens, but it seems they’re not done yet.

We’ve seen Chelsea invest a lot in top young talents in recent times, and it looks like Rogers could be next, according to the Sun.

The report states that the England international is valued at around £80m, which looks like it could be a good investment for the present and future.

Morgan Rogers becomes top transfer target for Chelsea

Rogers finished last season with an impressive tally of 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for club and country.

At one point he was even praised as “outstanding” by former Villa man Stillyan Petrov on TNT Sports.

It’s easy to see why Chelsea would be interested in the talented 22-year-old, who could surely be an upgrade on flops and misfits like Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling, as well as the suspended Mykhailo Mudryk.

Rogers has developed well since joining Villa, so he might not want to leave too soon as we’ve often seen players struggle after rushing into a big move.

Still, Chelsea’s commitment to recruiting and developing young players should make them a pretty good destination for him at this stage of his career.

Can Chelsea put together a title-challenging squad?

Chelsea fans have had to be patient, but there are signs that this project finally seems to be coming together.

The west London giants won the Europa Conference League final and the Club World Cup final under Enzo Maresca, while they’re also back in the Champions League for next season.

If CFC add someone like Rogers to their squad as well, they should definitely be considered one of the main teams to watch in next season’s title race.