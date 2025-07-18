Chelsea set to be offered €50m attacking midfield maestro who’s desperate for PL transfer

Xavi Simons celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly expected to be offered the chance to discuss a transfer deal for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international has impressed during his time at Leipzig, and in many ways it’s slightly surprising that he hasn’t found a new club yet.

Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside about interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, though he also stated that Simons himself would favour a move to the Premier League.

Now there’s been a further update from Bild, who state that Simons’ agent is likely to offer the player to Chelsea.

It’s also claimed that the 22-year-old could cost around €50m, though Romano previously suggested his asking price would be more like €70-75m.

Xavi Simons transfer could be a good option for Chelsea

If Simons is now available for more like €50m, this is surely an opportunity Chelsea need to strongly consider.

The Blues have been linked with a similar style of player in the form of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers in a report by the Sun, though they stated that the England international could cost as much as £80m.

The pair are similarly versatile attacking midfield players who can score and create, and both finished with very similar numbers last season…

Xavi Simons and Morgan Rogers comparison

Player Games Goals Assists Xavi Simons 42 14 11 Morgan Rogers 60 14 12

Simons managed his total in 18 fewer matches than Rogers, so that might be a factor worth considering, with his asking price looking like better value for money overall.

That said, Rogers has shown what he can do in both the Premier League and Champions League, whereas Simons would be new to English football.

It might well be worth paying that bit extra to snatch a top talent from a rival club who won’t need much of a settling-in period.