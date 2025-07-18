Report: Newcastle shift attention towards surprise Liverpool transfer raid

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Arne Slot and Eddie Howe
Arne Slot and Eddie Howe (Photo by Matt McNulty, George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will reportedly now switch their focus towards a potential transfer move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

This comes as the Magpies now look to have left the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who could be heading to Anfield to give Arne Slot a much-needed upgrade on Nunez.

Fabrizio Romano spoke on his YouTube channel yesterday about Liverpool stepping up their efforts to sign Ekitike, adding that Newcastle had completely left the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

As a result, it now seems Newcastle are looking at other striker targets, with Nunez one name high up on their list, according to Bild.

Newcastle to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool?

Nunez would be a slightly surprising signing for Newcastle as he hasn’t exactly looked at home in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Benfica back in 2022.

The Uruguay international has had some decent moments for the Reds, but overall he seems to have found the step up from Portuguese football to English football too much.

Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool vs Preston
Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool vs Preston (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Nunez had been a top target for Napoli this summer, as Alfredo Pedulla has reported for CaughtOffside, but that deal now looks to be off.

Still, it seems like Nunez might do better to leave LFC for a move abroad after his struggles in the Premier League.

Newcastle, however, might do well to add someone like Nunez as a squad player at the very least, as Eddie Howe currently lacks much in the way of an alternative to first-choice front-man Alexander Isak.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester star has asked to leave the club amid Rangers interest
Newcastle set sights on £50m striker after ending Hugo Ekitike interest

NUFC wanted Ekitike, who could have been another superb addition to Howe’s squad, but perhaps Nunez wouldn’t be such a bad Plan B for the north east giants.

One imagines Newcastle will face competition for Nunez’s signature, however, while he’s perhaps also not going to come cheap, as Napoli found out.

More Stories Darwin Nunez Transfer News

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *