Newcastle United will reportedly now switch their focus towards a potential transfer move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

This comes as the Magpies now look to have left the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who could be heading to Anfield to give Arne Slot a much-needed upgrade on Nunez.

Fabrizio Romano spoke on his YouTube channel yesterday about Liverpool stepping up their efforts to sign Ekitike, adding that Newcastle had completely left the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

As a result, it now seems Newcastle are looking at other striker targets, with Nunez one name high up on their list, according to Bild.

Newcastle to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool?

Nunez would be a slightly surprising signing for Newcastle as he hasn’t exactly looked at home in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Benfica back in 2022.

The Uruguay international has had some decent moments for the Reds, but overall he seems to have found the step up from Portuguese football to English football too much.

Nunez had been a top target for Napoli this summer, as Alfredo Pedulla has reported for CaughtOffside, but that deal now looks to be off.

Still, it seems like Nunez might do better to leave LFC for a move abroad after his struggles in the Premier League.

Newcastle, however, might do well to add someone like Nunez as a squad player at the very least, as Eddie Howe currently lacks much in the way of an alternative to first-choice front-man Alexander Isak.

NUFC wanted Ekitike, who could have been another superb addition to Howe’s squad, but perhaps Nunez wouldn’t be such a bad Plan B for the north east giants.

One imagines Newcastle will face competition for Nunez’s signature, however, while he’s perhaps also not going to come cheap, as Napoli found out.