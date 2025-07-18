Romano update on Arsenal & Chelsea contact for 19-G/A star will get fans excited

Enzo Maresca shakes hands with Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing the RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons this summer. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, both London clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, and the player is open to leaving Germany this summer. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Arsenal come forward with an offer to sign him.

They have already been in touch regarding a move for the player, and they could look to revive the move in the coming weeks. 

Arsenal and Chelsea have been in touch

He said on YouTube: “At the beginning of the transfer window, Chelsea and Arsenal, called to be informed of the situation of the player. Then Arsenal decided to invest in several other players. Chelsea were busy with different things. But let’s see, because the market is still long, and that interest from Chelsea and Arsenal could be reactivated at some point in the summer transfer window.”

The 22-year-old Netherlands international scored 11 goals last season and picked up eight assists. He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and Simons could be an asset for Chelsea or Arsenal. 

Both clubs need more quality and depth in the final third. Mykhailo Mudryk is set for a lengthy ban for doping, and Noni Madikke has been sold. Chelsea need more cutting edge going forward, and the 22-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side. 

Arsenal need Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons
RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Similarly, Arsenal need more depth in the final third. Gabriel Martinelli was underwhelming last season, and Simons could compete with him for the starting spot. He’s capable of operating centrally, and he would be a quality backup option for Martin Odegaard as well. 

The Netherlands International is a tactically versatile player, and he could be an asset for both teams. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a future star with the right guidance. 

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard for him. Arsenal or Chelsea could help him fulfil his potential in the near future. 

