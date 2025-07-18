West Ham United logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of free agent defender Kyle Walker-Peters, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has given the deal his trademark “here we go”, which usually means this can be considered a done deal, pending some final formalities.

Walker-Peters has previously been linked with West Ham and other clubs after coming to the end of his contract at former club Southampton.

See below as Romano has posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Walker-Peters also had the chance to move to Besiktas, though that deal is now off and he’s moving to the London Stadium instead…

??? Kyle Walker-Peters has agreed to join West Ham on three year deal, here we go! After deal off with Besiktas, the fullback accepts to join West Ham as formal steps will follow soon. Quick talks as @ExWHUEmployee called and deal until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/kAxPA7f5Gj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2025

“Kyle Walker-Peters has agreed to join West Ham on three year deal, here we go!” Romano said.

“After deal off with Besiktas, the fullback accepts to join West Ham as formal steps will follow soon. Quick talks as @ExWHUEmployee called and deal until June 2028.”

Kyle Walker-Peters to join West Ham on free transfer

This looks to go through now and it’s fine business by West Ham for an experienced free agent.

Hammers fans will hope Walker-Peters can make an immediate impact and give Graham Potter a chance to improve on last season’s underwhelming results and performances.

Some West Ham supporters might be a little bit nonplussed about this move, but if it goes alongside some other major deals then this could end up being a positive summer for the east London club.