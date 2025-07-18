A detailed view of the corner flag prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Leeds United and Cardiff City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 28-year-old Southampton defender was expected to join Turkish club Besiktas on a free transfer. However, the Turkish outfit have now released the statement confirming that the player chose to delay his medical examination, and therefore the move has been abandoned.

Transfer boost for Leeds

Apparently, the defender requested an extension, but the Turkish outfit have decided to withdraw their transfer offer. It will be interesting to see if Leeds come forward with an offer to sign the player. They have been heavily linked with a move for the 28-year-old in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that West Ham United are closing in on him.

The statement read: “It is publicly known that the arrival of Kyle Walker-Peters, with whom we previously announced an agreement in principle and invited him to Istanbul for a medical examination, has been postponed. “Today, Kyle Walker-Peters notified us, requesting an extension. Consequently, our club has withdrawn its transfer. “Our club continues its transfer efforts in accordance with its established policy. We respectfully inform the public.”

Walker-Peters was quite impressive for Southampton in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he’s good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. The move to Leeds United could be quite exciting for him. He would get to compete at a high level in the Premier League. Leeds could use his versatility and experience as well.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from the newly promoted Premier League side.

Kyle Walker-Peters would be a quality signing

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League. They will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They will not want to be relegated at the end of the season. They need quality players with experience in order to survive in the top flight next season.

Walker-Peters has extensive experience of Premier League football, and he could help them improve defensively. He will also contribute in the attack.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can wrap up the move in the coming weeks. They must look to plug their weaknesses before the new season begins.