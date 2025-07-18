More talks today: Liverpool transfer target “waiting” for deal to be agreed

Hugo Ekitike in action against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There will reportedly be further talks today as Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt work to reach an agreement over the transfer of French striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 23-year-old has shone during his time in the Bundesliga, and finished last season with an impressive tally of 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Liverpool have been linked as advancing for Ekitike by the Athletic and others, and there’s now been a fresh update from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

See below for Plettenberg’s post on X this morning, with the reporter stating that there’s still no agreement over Ekitike’s fee, with the player waiting for the clubs to strike a deal as more talks will take place today…

?? By Thursday evening, there had been no agreement between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool regarding Hugo #Ekitike. Negotiations are continuing today. So far, Liverpool have made one written offer. #LFC Ekitike wants Liverpool. Personal terms are almost agreed, and now he… pic.twitter.com/Wa5cQdXM2o — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2025

Plettenberg said: “By Thursday evening, there had been no agreement between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool regarding Hugo #Ekitike. Negotiations are continuing today. So far, Liverpool have made one written offer. #LFC Ekitike wants Liverpool. Personal terms are almost agreed, and now he is waiting for the clubs.”

What can Hugo Ekitike bring to Liverpool?

Read our Hugo Ekitike player profile for more of an idea of what he can bring to Arne Slot’s side if he joins.

There’s definitely room for a striker of his quality in this LFC team, with Darwin Nunez struggling in his three years at Anfield.

It now seems likely Nunez will leave Liverpool this summer, and he’d need replacing as Slot doesn’t really have anyone else who operates as an out-and-out number nine.

Liverpool’s ambitious transfer window so far

It’s certainly been an exciting summer in the transfer market for Liverpool as they’ve already brought in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

If they can add Ekitike to that list as well, they’ll be in great shape as they look to retain their Premier League title next season.

Nunez’s poor form has meant that the centre-forward position has been the only weakness in this Reds squad, so Ekitike could really take the club to another level.