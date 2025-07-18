€80m Liverpool star informs club he wants transfer after being given key promise

Luis Diaz to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich? (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he wants to join them after being promised a star role at the club, according to Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

Diaz seems determined to get a move out of Anfield this summer, though it perhaps makes sense that the Reds aren’t so keen to let this key attacking player go.

Falk suggests, however, that an offer in the region of €80m might be enough to make Liverpool think about letting Diaz leave as Bayern seemingly won’t give up on the deal.

Fabrizio Romano has posted on X about Diaz being wanted by both Bayern and Barcelona, with the Italian journalist suggesting they’ll both try again to land the Colombia international…

??? Luis Diaz remains open to leave Liverpool this summer, if good proposal arrives for the club.#LFC rejected bids from Bayern and also an approach from Barça in June as they want to keep Diaz. Both Bayern and Barça plan to try again, in direct contact with his agents. pic.twitter.com/AdP1GqZdXK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2025

Now Falk is saying similar as he suggests Diaz is keen on the move to Bayern as he’s been assured of a star role there, whereas he’s just one of a number of big-name attacking players in Arne Slot’s squad.

Should Luis Diaz leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich?

Not a lot of players would necessarily see moving from Liverpool to Bayern as a major upgrade, but Diaz is perhaps justified in being tempted by a new challenge.

It is true that the 28-year-old isn’t quite assured of a regular starting spot with LFC despite mostly performing really well during his time in England.

Diaz won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season and might now feel he could do with a new challenge, with Bayern offering him the opportunity to play in a new country and compete for more major honours.

Liverpool arguably already have a Diaz replacement

Liverpool fans surely don’t need to panic about Diaz leaving, as their club have already signed Florian Wirtz this summer.

The Germany international looks like an exciting new addition after his move from Bayer Leverkusen, so he can help ease the blow of losing Diaz.

Slot also has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott as players who can play in Diaz’s role.