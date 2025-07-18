Man United player may have just confirmed another signing with social media activity

A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are closing in on the capture of the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha might have dropped a hint that the deal is close to completion. 

There have been rumours that a £70 million agreement has been reached between the two clubs. An official announcement is expected soon. However, Cunha has now liked a social media post from Fabrizio Romano confirming the move.

Bryan Mbeumo and Cunha could be lethal

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford looks on
Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Cunha himself joined Manchester United from Wolves earlier this summer. He will be hoping to form a solid partnership with Mbeumo next season. Both players were excellent for their respective clubs last season, and they could transform Manchester United in the attack.

The Red Devils were quite mediocre going forward, and they need quality players in the final third. It remains to be seen whether the two players can help them bounce back strongly and push for a place in the top four.

Mbeumo and Cunha are likely to start on either flank, and they will look to add goals and creativity to the side. Both players are versatile and flexible in terms of positions. They could prove to be excellent acquisitions for the club.

Man United need quality players

Manchester United should look to invest in a reliable centre forward as well. It remains to be seen whether they can plug their weaknesses during the summer transfer window.

A club of their stature should be fighting for trophies regularly. They will not be able to compete in the European competitions next season, and therefore, they will have fewer games to deal with. If they manage to invest in the squad properly, they could rotate the team and keep the players fresh for a successful campaign.

