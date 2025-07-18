A Newcastle United tifo at St James' Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Yoane Wissa, but the player would prefer to join Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Brentford are unwilling to let the 28-year-old leave the club this summer. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle or Tottenham can convince them to sell the striker.

Newcastle could use Wissa

The attacker was quite impressive for Brentford last season, and he scored 20 goals in all competitions. Wissa could improve Newcastle immensely. They were overly dependent on Alexander Isak last season. However, they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need more depth in the squad. They cannot rely on one striker to carry them through the whole season.

Wissa has the quality to play for a bigger club, and he will look to prove himself in the Champions League if the transfer goes through.

Tottenham keen on Yoane Wissa

Similarly, Tottenham need more depth in the attack as well. Dominic Solanke was underwhelming last season, and he needs more help in the attacking unit.

Spurs currently have Thomas Frank as their manager, and that will be an added advantage for them in the race to sign the striker. Wissa was an outstanding player for Frank during their time together at Brentford, and a reunion would be exciting for both parties.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs manages to convince Brentford to sell the player. They will not want to lose multiple key players in one window. Bryan Mbeumo is already heading to Manchester United, and Brentford will want to keep Wissa at the club.

The player might have to force an exit for a move to go through. He is at that stage of his career where this could be his final opportunity to join a big club. It remains to be seen what he decides.