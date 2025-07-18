Ollie Watkins celebrates a goal for Aston Villa (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins would reportedly be ready to accept a transfer to Manchester United if they came in with an offer for him this summer.

Watkins, valued by Villa at around £50m, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top strikers in recent times, so could be a significant upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.

CaughtOffside recently reported on Man Utd’s interest in Watkins, and there’s now been a further update on the England international’s future.

According to Give Me Sport, the £50m-rated Watkins would be open to a move to United if the opportunity arises.

Still, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will definitely go ahead with Watkins as their top target.

Ollie Watkins could leave Aston Villa for Manchester United

It would be a big blow for Villa to lose Watkins to MUFC, especially as Unai Emery’s side are actually in a much stronger situation right now.

The Midlands outfit may have narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, but they still have Europa League football to look forward to next season.

United, by contrast, look to be stuck in a real rut after finishing all the way down in 15th in the table, with no European football on offer at Old Trafford next term.

Still, they remain a big enough name that they can seemingly still tempt someone like Watkins.

Slow summer so far for Man United

It’s clear that a signing like Watkins is needed for Ruben Amorim’s side after a slow start to the summer transfer window.

Only Matheus Cunha has come in so far, though the club have made an improved bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, according to the Athletic.

One imagines player sales will also be required, however, with Amorim still having unwanted misfits like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho in his squad.