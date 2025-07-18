Sources: Arsenal prepare €80m bid for Liverpool transfer target as exit considered “increasingly likely”

Rodrygo Goes celebrates a goal for Real Madrid (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal are ready to try an opening offer of €80m for the transfer of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, who is also wanted by Liverpool and other top European clubs.

Sources with connections to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Rodrygo looks “increasingly likely” to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Brazil international notably started every Club World Cup game on the bench for Real, who are understood to have set an asking price of €100m for the versatile attacking player.

CaughtOffside understands that interested clubs are unlikely to go near that figure, but Arsenal are stepping up their interest and could test the waters with an €80m offer.

Long list of top clubs pursuing Rodrygo transfer

No bid has been made just yet, but it’s felt that one could come soon as Rodrygo has not received assurances over his Madrid future and is edging closer to the Bernabeu exit door.

The 24-year-old has been most strongly linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, but multiple sources have also informed CaughtOffside that he can count Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain among his admirers too.

Rodrygo will clearly have plenty of tempting options available to him if he leaves his current club, and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up.

For now, however, a deal cannot be considered close as Arsenal’s potential opening offer looks likely to be rejected as it falls some way short of Real’s steep valuation.

Where next for Rodrygo?

It’s understood that clubs like Bayern and PSG are monitoring the situation and would be “ready to step in” with offers of their own if negotiations don’t go well between Arsenal and Madrid.

Liverpool’s current focus is on signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, though it’s felt that their big spending this summer might not end there.

??? Luis Diaz remains open to leave Liverpool this summer, if good proposal arrives for the club.#LFC rejected bids from Bayern and also an approach from Barça in June as they want to keep Diaz. Both Bayern and Barça plan to try again, in direct contact with his agents. pic.twitter.com/AdP1GqZdXK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2025

The Reds continue to face interest in Luis Diaz from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, as per Fabrizio Romano and others, so it could be that they’ll end up moving for Rodrygo as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Charles Watts told CaughtOffside that he considered Eberechi Eze a more likely Arsenal signing than Rodrygo, even if there is interest in both players.