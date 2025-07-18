Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, looks on. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa has been linked with a move away from the club, and he is in talks with multiple clubs over a summer move.

Tottenham are interested in the 28-year-old as well, and manager Thomas Frank is confident about getting the deal done. Wissa played his best football under Frank at Brentford, and the opportunity to reunite with the Denmark manager could be exciting for the player as well.

Newcastle United want to sign Wissa as well.

Tottenham need a reliable striker

Tottenham need someone to share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke next season. Wissa scored 20 goals last season, and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition. However, signing him will not be easy. Brentford have already sanctioned the departure of Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, and they will not want to lose another key attacker.

Tottenham might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Bailey told TBR Football: “Yoane Wissa’s camp are speaking to four or five different clubs at the moment, Tottenham and Newcastle are two of them, and both would love to sign him. “Thomas Frank, who worked with Wissa at Brentford, is confident that he would choose Spurs if it came down to it.”

Yoane Wissa could be tempted

The opportunity to join Tottenham will be exciting for the player. He would be able to play for a bigger club at a higher level. He will look to test himself in the Champions League and fight for trophies. Tottenham will be able to provide him with that platform.

Having Thomas Frank at the club will only make it easier for Tottenham to convince the player as well. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Tottenham might have to submit an offer too good to turn down in order to get the deal done.