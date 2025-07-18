Thomas Frank applauds fans (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old was underwhelming last season, and Tottenham are prepared to get rid of him. Italian outfit Juventus are keen on signing Bissouma, according to a report from Tuttosport. An offer of around €23-25 million would be enough for the Italian outfit to sign the Tottenham underperformer.

West Ham could help seal Bissouma exit

The report states that West Ham United could now help Tottenham get rid of the player this summer. West Ham are interested in signing Douglas Luiz from Juventus, and the departure of the Brazilian midfielder will raise funds for the Italian club to sign Bissouma.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Tottenham have been linked with the Brazilian midfielder as well. It seems that Luiz could be on his way back to English football this summer. He has not been able to hit top form in Italy, and returning to his comfort zone could be ideal.

A fresh start would be ideal for Yves Bissouma

Meanwhile, Bissouma is still very much after the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running in Italy if the transfer goes through. Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for him.

He will look to get back to his best in the coming months. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he will look to regain his form and confidence.

West Ham looked vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to improve in the middle of the park. Someone like Luiz could help protect the defensive unit.

As for Tottenham, it will be interesting to see if they can get rid of the Mali international and bring in a quality alternative.