West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United could cash in on Edson Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

The Mexican International has been underwhelming since joining the Premier League club, and Graham Potter is prepared to cash in on him.

According to a report from ESPN Mexico, the player is now in the final days of his West Ham career. The Hammers are prepared to listen to offers for him, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward.

West Ham are looking to cash in

West Ham have been linked with players like Douglas Luiz in recent weeks. It seems that they are looking to bring in an upgrade on Alvarez.

The Mexican has proven himself to be a quality player for Ajax in the past, and he has been outstanding for his country as well. However, he has not quite managed to live up to the expectations in the Premier League.

Perhaps he is struggling to adapt to English football, and a fresh start could be ideal for him. Moving away from West Ham will help him regain his form and confidence.

Edson Alvarez will look to revive his career

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and the 27-year-old could end up at a competitive club. The likes of Monaco and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the 27-year-old in recent weeks. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham paid around £35 million for the midfielder, and they will look to recoup some of that money this summer. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay a reasonable amount of money for the player.

The midfielder is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he could be a key player for the right club.