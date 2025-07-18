Xavi Simons of Netherlands looks on during the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons is currently one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, and he has been linked with multiple top clubs.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for the German club, and his performances have drawn the attention of clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga side is prepared to let him leave this summer.

Simons has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he will look to join a top club capable of winning trophies.

Xavi Simons: Background and Early Career

The Netherlands International came through the ranks at Spanish club Barcelona, where he was regarded as a prodigious young talent. However, he never quite managed to break through to the first team scene at the La Liga club. The player joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, and he was expected to develop into the next big thing at the French club.

After failing to secure regular first-team action at the French club, the player joined Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven on a five-year contract. It was here that the Netherlands attacker managed to find his footing, and he notched up 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

His performances in the Netherlands prompted PSG to bring him back to the club in the summer of 2023. They decided to send him out on loan immediately to German club RB Leipzig, and he was quite impressive in the Bundesliga. The German outfit decided to make the move permanent last season, and the player has been an indispensable asset for them ever since.

Club Career and Statistics

Club Appearances Goals Assists PSG 11 0 1 PSV 48 22 11 RB Leipzig 76 21 23

2025 Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea and Arsenal have been heavily linked with the player in recent weeks, and it is no surprise that they are keen on him.

Arsenal need someone who can slot into multiple attacking roles and provide cover and depth to the side. Players like Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were underwhelming last season. Mikel Arteta needs alternatives, and the Netherlands International fits the profile perfectly.

He will be able to slot into the wide areas, and he could be an alternative to Martin Odegaard centrally during rotation and injuries.

Similarly, Chelsea need more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Noni Madueke. Mykhailo Mudryk is facing a lengthy ban for doping as well. Simons will help create chances for his teammates and chip in with goals as well.

The versatile attacking midfielder is reportedly valued at €70 million, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.