Unai Emery is looking ahead to the summer window (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign LASK defender Modou Keba Cisse.

According to a report from The Athletic, the 19-year-old defender will be loaned out to an Austrian Bundesliga side for the upcoming season. He will officially join up with the Premier League club next summer.

Modou Keba Cisse could be a future asset

Cisse is a talented young player with a bright future and could prove to be a smart long-term acquisition for Aston Villa.

The youngster needs regular game time to continue his development, so it’s no surprise that Villa have opted to send him out on loan immediately after signing him.

Aston Villa are in need of greater depth and quality, and Cisse could be a useful asset in the future.

The defender will aim to establish himself as a first-team player for Villa when he joins next year. It will be interesting to see how he develops with regular football at LASK over the next 12 months.

Aston Villa tipped to gamble on underwhelming striker transfer

More Stories / Latest News Report: Wolves looking to get rid of £40k-a-week first-team ace Report: La Liga club make their move for 21-year-old Leeds prodigy Report: Tottenham looking to snap up 24-year-old crown jewel from Premier League rivals

Aston Villa are looking to build for the future

Villa are looking to build a squad capable of competing in Europe on a regular basis. Whether they can address the current weaknesses in their squad this summer remains to be seen. There’s no doubt that they have a top-quality manager and a talented group of players. However, they will need a few smart additions to push for Champions League qualification and compete domestically.

It’s impressive that the West Midlands club are planning for the future by signing promising young talents. However, they must also focus on bringing in experienced players who can help the team improve immediately and perform at a high level next season.

Unai Emery keen to be reunited with £100m-rated Chelsea star at Aston Villa