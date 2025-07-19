£20m asking price set: Chelsea star put up for sale as London transfer touted

Enzo Maresca shouting instructions during the Club World Cup (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly up for sale for just £20m this summer, with a move to another London club touted as a possibility.

The 30-year-old is back at Stamford Bridge after a difficult season on loan at Arsenal last season, and it remains to be seen where he’ll be playing next.

It makes sense, however, that Chelsea don’t want to keep him, with the Blues having a host of other attacking options who look far better.

According to the Sun, Chelsea could now let Sterling go for as little as £20m, though it’s not yet clear if anyone is likely to pay that fee.

Raheem Sterling to another London club, or Saudi Arabia?

The Sun claim that Saudi clubs might be realistic options for Sterling in terms of meeting that asking price, but it’s also suggested that the player might prefer to stay in London.

Sterling was supposedly wanted by Crystal Palace last year, before he ended up at the Emirates Stadium on loan, so they could be one to watch again.

Meanwhile, the Sun’s report also mentions West Ham, Fulham and Brentford as possible teams to watch, even if there haven’t been any contacts yet.

Chelsea player exodus likely this summer

Chelsea will surely be shifting a number of players this summer, with Sterling up there with some big names who are no longer in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The Evening Standard have previously also cast doubts about the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Ben Chilwell.

There might also be some slightly more worrying developments as Bayern Munich have an interest in Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, according to Christian Falk in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

The talented young Frenchman might well be behind Reece James in the pecking order, but that doesn’t mean CFC will be that keen on letting him go as they’ll surely need the squad depth in that position.