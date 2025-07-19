Chelsea players celebrating (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain interested in signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, and they are now trying to devise a strategy which will help them get the deal done.

The player is on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool as well. However, a report from TBR football claims that Chelsea could look to use players as part of the deal on ‘preferential terms’ to appease Aston Villa.

Chelsea plotting player plus cash deal for Rogers

Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and Nicolas Jackson are all expendable assets for Chelsea, and they are prepared to include them in a deal for Rogers.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for Aston Villa, and he scored 14 goals last season. He managed to produce 15 assists as well. It is no surprise that top clubs in England are keen to secure his signature. He has been a bright spark for Aston Villa all season, and he has the attributes to develop into a future star.

Chelsea need someone like Morgan Rogers

Chelsea could use more creativity in the final third, and the 22-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them. Rogers could transform them going forward. Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for creativity, and Rogers could share the goalscoring burden with his England teammate.

The opportunity to join Chelsea could be quite exciting for the young midfielder as well. He would be joining one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be hoping to fight for trophies regularly.

Similarly, Arsenal and Liverpool need more creativity in the final third as well. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer for Rogers. The interest from Chelsea might motivate them to step up and make a move.

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Martin Odegaard for creativity from the central areas. They need more depth if they want to do well in multiple competitions. Liverpool could also use more ingenuity in the final third if Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott leave the club.