Matheus Cunha celebrates during Wolves' win away to Manchester United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Boubacar Traore has been linked with a move away from Wolves during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, the player wants to play regularly and moving away from Wolves would be ideal for him. The West Midlands club do not see him as a key part of their plans going forward, and they left him out of their training camp in Portugal as well.

Metz keen on Boubacar Traore

The report from France claims that Metz are interested in signing the player. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

Since joining Wolves in 2022, he has started just 11 league games. He has had persistent injury problems, and the competition from other players have forced him down the pecking order. He needs to get his career back on track with regular gametime, and a move to the French club could be ideal.

He has played for Metz in the past, and returning to his comfort zone could be ideal for him. Regular football at the French club could bring out the best in him. Traore needs to regain his form and confidence. Staying at Wolves will be detrimental to him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Report: Wolves looking to get rid of £40k-a-week first-team ace

Traore needs to move on

With just 41 appearances in three years, it is evident that he will not be able to establish himself as an important player for the club. It would be ideal for both parties to go their separate ways this summer.

Wolves will be looking to bring in quality players who can help them improve, and Traore will look to move on and sort out his future. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is still quite young, and he has plenty of time to get his career back on track and fulfil his potential.

Report: Wolves looking to sign €7 million-rated wide player to replace key star who has left