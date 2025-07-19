“Not dead yet” – Journalist provides update on Man City & Newcastle transfer target

Manchester City’s interest in the transfer of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has complicated his potential move to Newcastle United.

Trafford has shone during his time with Burnley, and it now seems he’s set to earn himself a big move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

It seems Newcastle were also an option for Trafford, but now Craig Hope has posted an update about the situation on X.

See below for details as the Daily Mail journalist posted that Man City’s interest could mean trouble for Newcastle, even if a move to St James’ Park is not completely dead just yet…

It seems nothing has been completely decided yet, but it certainly makes sense that City could have an advantage over Newcastle in the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Manchester City to sign James Trafford to replace Ederson?

CaughtOffside understands that Ederson could have the chance of leaving City this summer amid interest from a number of clubs.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, as well as from Serie A giants Napoli.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe have reported that Galatasaray are set to make a bid for him.

If Ederson goes, then Trafford could be a fine long-term replacement for him as City’s number one.

Newcastle could also arguably do with an upgrade in goal, though, with Trafford likely to be seen as a superior option to Nick Pope in Eddie Howe’s side.

