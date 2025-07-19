Isaac Schmidt, Jayden Bogle, Junior Firpo and Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United celebrate promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Mario Joseph has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

La Liga outfit Real Betis are reportedly interested in securing his signature.

According to reports, they had a £10 million bid rejected for the 21-year-old attacker. The offer was submitted during the January transfer window. It will be interesting to see if they return with an improved offer this summer.

According to El Desmarque, they have now submitted a loan offer with an option to buy. It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to accept it.

Mateo Joseph needs to move on

Joseph does not appear to have a future at Leeds and has consistently been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. It would not be a surprise if Leeds decided to let him go this summer.

The 21-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Leeds are unlikely to provide him with that opportunity.

A move to Spain with Real Betis could be ideal. They would be an attractive destination for the player, and he would hope to get his career back on track with regular first-team football.

Leeds might need to raise funds for their signings

Meanwhile, Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League and need to strengthen their squad to compete in the top flight. Offloading fringe players could help balance the books and allow for further investment in the squad.

Selling Joseph outright would likely be the preferred option. Leeds would probably rather cash in now than agree to a loan with an option to buy. A permanent sale would allow them to reinvest the proceeds directly into their squad.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops, but all parties will likely want a resolution soon to prepare for the upcoming campaign.