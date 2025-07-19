Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz of Liverpool pose for a photograph with the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Luis Diaz continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool during the summer transfer window amid interest from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.

According to a report from TBR Football, Bayern Munich are prepared to quadruple his wages, and they have already agreed on personal terms with the South American. Diaz has informed Liverpool that he wishes to leave the club this summer.

However, the German champions have not been able to secure an agreement with Liverpool yet. The Premier League champions want €100 million for the attacker. Barcelona are keen on the player, but they will not be able to afford him either.

Saudi clubs keen on Luis Diaz

Graeme Bailey has revealed that Saudi Arabian clubs have held talks with Liverpool regarding a move for the Colombian International, and they would be prepared to pay €100 million for the player.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to sell him to a Saudi club in the coming weeks. There were rumours of Liverpool working to extend his contract, but that has not happened. It seems that Liverpool will not offer him a renewal.

Diaz should move on

It makes sense for the Premier League champions to sell him this summer, and the player is open to an exit as well. He might prefer to join an elite club this summer, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Liverpool hold all the cards, and any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay the asking price. Bayern Munich are willing to go up to €80 million for him. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to lower their demands.

Diaz has been a key player for them, and Liverpool will need to replace him properly if he decides to move on.