Ruben Amorim gestures during a game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from GMS, the player is open to joining Manchester United this summer, and the Red Devils have scouted him for over three seasons.

The 22-year-old Slovenian had an outstanding season in Germany last time out, and he scored 21 goals in all competitions. He managed to pick up six assists along the way as well.

There is no doubt that he is an elite prospect with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United. They have struggled to score goals, and signing a reliable finisher would be ideal for them.

Man United working to sign Benjamin Sesko

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are now intensifying their efforts to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the German club.

With the player ready to join, they would just need to agree on a fee with RB Leipzig.

Manchester United seem desperate to improve their attacking unit this summer. They have already signed Matheus Cunha, and they are currently wrapping up a move for Bryan Mbeumo. It seems that they want a new look front three next season. Sesko could complete their attacking unit for the foreseeable future.

Sesko has been linked with other clubs

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young attacker as well. Sesko has been linked with Arsenal previously this summer. It seems that the North London outfit are signing Viktor Gyokeres instead.

Sesko will look to prove his words in English football and hit the ground running. He has the physicality and the technical attributes. Manchester United have done well to nurture young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his growth over the next few seasons.