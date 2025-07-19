Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, smiles during a press conference. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Antwerp.

Andre Onana has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for a few weeks, and Manchester United need more depth in the goalkeeping department. According to a report from talkSPORT, the 23-year-old goalkeeper has been identified as a target. He is reportedly valued at £17 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

The report claims that Manchester United are now ready to step up their efforts to get the deal done. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the goalkeeper.

Lammens has previously reacted to links with Manchester United.

“The first time I heard I thought, ‘Wow’,” Lammens said. “Immediately a world [renowned] team that follows you. That is special. “Of course, I was also spoken to about it a lot and when I made a save in training, it was United this, United that [from colleagues]… It’s only positive. “Especially because it’s the best competition in the world and my profile, my stature and way of playing, is similar to English football. “You have to physically hold your own there and that suits me.”

Onana was quite underwhelming for Manchester United last season, and his errors cost his side valuable points. Lammens will certainly fancy his chances of holding down a regular starting spot at Manchester United if he can hit the ground running.

Lammens would be a future investment

The 23-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he is a promising young player. He will look to establish himself as a key player in the Premier League. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him improve.

The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential as well. The Belgian could prove to be a bargain acquisition in the long run.

Manchester United have not been their best in recent seasons, and they will fight for trophies consistently. They need quality players, and they need to plug the weaknesses on their side. A quality goalkeeper could make a huge difference for them next season.