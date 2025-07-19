Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Turkish outfit since joining them last season. He scored twice and picked up 10 assists in all competitions. The player is on the radar of the Premier League club, and they have set aside a sum of €30 million in order to get the deal done, as per Aksam.

Manchester United are now prepared to submit an offer in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if Galatasaray are willing to sanction his departure. Sara has been linked with Aston Villa as well.

Gabriel Sara could fancy a Man United move

The move to Manchester United would be an exciting one for the player. The Brazilian will look to test himself at the highest level, and the opportunity to join the Premier League can be hard to turn down.

It would be a massive step up in his career, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for one of the biggest clubs in the world. If he manages to impress Manchester United, it will help him hold down a regular spot in the Brazilian national team as well.

Man United need a midfield controller

The 26-year-old central midfielder can operate in an advanced role as well. He will add control and creativity to the side. Manchester United need someone like him to stitch the play together from the middle of the park. The Brazilian would be the ideal acquisition for them. He has the technical attributes to adapt to English football, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate an agreement.

Manchester United must plug the weaknesses in their side this summer if they are serious about finishing in the top four and fighting for trophies. The Brazilian midfielder will help them get better, and if they can sign him for €30 million, it would be a shrewd investment.

