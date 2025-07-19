Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates a goal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to add more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and they have identified the Valencia youngster Javi Guerra as a target.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in Spain, and he has a bright future. He is a technically gifted midfielder who could add a new dimension to the Manchester United side. According to Calciomercato correspondent Daniele Longo, Manchester United have already secured a ‘verbal agreement’ with the player.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the La Liga club now.

Man United need a midfield controller like Javi Guerra

Manchester United finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they are desperate to improve their squad. They have already improved the attacking unit, and they are now looking to focus on the midfield.

They need someone who can run the game from the deep, and the 22-year-old pannier would be the ideal acquisition. He will help them control the tempo, and he could add a creative spark from the middle as well. Guerra had three goals and three assists to his name last season.

Guerra is a prodigious young talent with a bright future, and he needs to compete at the highest level. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. It could bring out the best in the player and help him fulfil his potential.

Man United must improve their squad

Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they are expected to fight for trophies regularly. They will not be competing in Europe next season, and they will be desperate to get back into the UEFA Champions League. They need quality players to bounce back, and the 22-year-old Spanish midfielder would be a solid acquisition for them.

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, Guerra could look like a bargain in the long run. Guerra was a target for Erik ten Hag as well.