Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a move for the Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Tottenham like the 24-year-old midfielder, and they could look to make a move for him.

Kaishu Sano would be a superb option

They need a quality ball-winning midfielder, and Jacobs believes that the Japanese International could be the ideal fit. Yves Bissouma has been linked with an exit, and the Japanese midfielder could be the ideal replacement for him.

Jacobs said: “Kaishu Sano, who is at the Bundesliga side Mainz, is another player that Tottenham really like. He’s an extremely combative number six who is capable of moving between the lines, winning aerial duels, but a bit like Moises Caicedo, is a very progressive passer, who you sort of see a lot of underrated attacking qualities about. He’s not just your standard engine room and ball winner. He’s also very good at, after he’s won it, getting his head up and working out where there’s an incisive pass to be played. And that’s why he is so effective playing in a counterattacking side. That’s also maybe another name to watch.”

Sano could fancy Spurs move

The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the 24-year-old. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League. He has shown his ability in the Bundesliga, and he has the qualities to do well in England as well.

Tottenham will be an attractive destination. They have secured Champions League qualification, and they have quality players. The move could help bring out the best in the 24-year-old Japanese star.

He is entering the peak years of his career, and he should look to join a competitive site where he will be able to grow as a footballer and fight for trophies. The move to Tottenham would be a major step up for him.

It will be interesting to see if the north London outfit comes forward with an offer to sign him. They have the resources to get the deal done.

