Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are interested in the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Tottenham are looking to sign the 21-year-old central defender, and he will cost £52 million.

Scalvini is on the radar of Newcastle United as well. Multiple other English clubs have been linked with the player in recent weeks.

Giorgio Scalvini to replace Romero?

Jacobs said: “Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he’s on the radar of multiple clubs this summer… He is likely to cost around €60 million (£52m).”

Cristian Romero has been linked with the move away from the club, and Tottenham will need to replace them. Scalvini would be a quality long-term acquisition. He has shown his quality in Italy, and the 21-year-old has the attributes to develop into a reliable performer in the Premier League as well.

Scalvini could fancy a move

Tottenham would be an exciting opportunity for him. The north London outfit have previously negotiated the Romero transfer with the Italian club, and they have amicable terms with them. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with Atalanta.

Tottenham are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Italian. The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he is a prodigious young talent with a bright future.

Even though he is likely to cost a premium this summer, he could justify the investment in the long run. Regular football in England could accelerate his development as well.

Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in England, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. They have recently won a European trophy, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for players.

It will be interesting to see if they can make the most of the situation and improve their squad adequately.