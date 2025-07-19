The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding since joining the Eagles, and his performances have attracted the attention of Tottenham. According to a report from L’Equipe, multiple other Europeans are keen on the French defender, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can win the race for his signature.

Maxence Lacroix would be ideal for Spurs

They need more quality in the defensive unit, especially if Cristian Romero leaves the club. Lacroix could be an outstanding fit for them because of his recovery piece and top speed. Tottenham like to play a high defensive line, and the Frenchman is excellent when it comes to operating in a high line. He has been very efficient during one-versus-one situations as well.

The defender clocked a top speed of 35.81 km/h, according to Sky Sports. He could be the ideal partner for Micky van de Ven, who was the quickest defender in the Premier League last season.

Can Tottenham convince Crystal Palace?

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to sanction his departure. It seems highly unlikely that the London club will let the French defender leave. Marc Guehi is in the final year of his contract, and he is very likely to move on. Crystal Palace will not want to lose two key defenders in one window.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to test their resolve with a lucrative proposal.

Convincing the 25-year-old defender to join the club might not be too difficult. He will be attracted to the idea of competing in the UEFA Champions League with Tottenham. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies as well. However, convincing his club might take an absurd amount of money this summer.