The LED screen shows the Tottenham Hotpsur logo prior to a FA Cup Fifth Round match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the West Midlands club and he needs to move on and search a regular playing time. According to TBR Football, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keen on the player.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to sign the midfielder in the coming weeks. The report claims that Ramsey is one of Aston Villa’s crown jewels, but he could look to leave the club this summer.

Tottenham could use Jacob Ramsey

Tottenham could use more creativity in the final third, and the 24-year-old is a versatile player capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will add technical ability and creativity to the side. Ramsey could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. Aston Villa need more depth on the side, and they could look to sell Ramsey if the right offer is presented. It could help them fund their signings.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Tottenham have already spoken to Ramsey’s agents.

Tottenham move could be ideal for Ramsey

Meanwhile, the player is still relatively young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Tottenham with the right guidance. Thomas Frank might be able to bring out the best in the player.

On the other hand, Newcastle United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They are going to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality.

The opportunity to join either club could be exciting for Ramsey. They will be able to provide him with Champions League football and the opportunity to play more often.