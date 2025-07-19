Man Utd accelerate talks over another striker after being snubbed by Liverpool transfer target

Randal Kolo Muani shakes hands with Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly now stepping up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani after missing out on Hugo Ekitike.

The Red Devils have had contacts over signing Kolo Muani, who had a loan spell at Juventus last season, and it seems talks are now accelerating, according to Foot Mercato.

Man Utd are joined by Newcastle in their pursuit of Kolo Muani, who looks like a tempting option now that Ekitike is no longer available.

As per RMC Sport, Ekitike looks set to join Liverpool after rejecting United, who could also do with a new signing up front this summer.

Is Randal Kolo Muani the striker Manchester United need?

Kolo Muani scored 10 goals in 22 games on loan at Juve in the second half of last season, while he previously only managed 11 goals in 54 appearances for PSG.

It’s fair to say things didn’t really work out for the France international at the Parc des Princes, so it makes sense that he’d be available this summer.

Previously, Kolo Muani also impressed in a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 26 goals in 50 games for the Bundesliga club. He also has nine goals in 31 France caps.

In short, some United fans will probably feel they could do better than this, but that’s also the harsh reality of where their club is at the moment.

Newcastle also in for Kolo Muani transfer

Foot Mercato also claim that Newcastle want Kolo Muani amid some doubts over Alexander Isak’s future at St James’ Park.

Gianluca Di Marzio has linked Isak as an ambitious transfer target for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, with Liverpool perhaps no longer in the running due to their pursuit of Ekitike.

It would be a huge blow for Newcastle to lose Isak, who has been one of the top strikers in world football in recent times.

Still, Kolo Muani could be a decent option to take his place, even if it’s likely to be difficult for anyone to live up to those high standards.