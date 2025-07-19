West Ham United club logo (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly now closing in on the free transfer of former Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 28-year-old had looked set to join Besiktas, but it seems his partner vetoed the potential move to Turkey.

That’s according to a report from Hurriyet, which also states that Walker-Peters now looks set to finalise a move to West Ham instead.

Walker-Peters is a free agent this summer and would likely have been seen as a tempting signing for a number of clubs.

CaughtOffside previously reported on interest from West Ham and Besiktas, while it is also our understanding that Chelsea also considered him.

Kyle Walker-Peters looks a safe and sensible signing for West Ham

This move for Walker-Peters, which now seems imminent, isn’t exactly the most exciting piece of business in the world.

Some Hammers fans will likely be wondering if it’s really enough to solve the club’s problems after a difficult season last term.

Still, there’s also no doubt that KWP looks like a fine market opportunity to add squad depth and experience to Graham Potter’s side.

Walker-Peters back in the Premier League after relegation with Southampton

Walker-Peters was one of few Southampton players to emerge with much credit last season as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

The Saints are now preparing for life back in the Championship for the 2025/26 season, but it seems Walker-Peters will be back in the top flight with West Ham.

It remains to be seen, however, if Potter’s side will have enough in them to avoid being relegation contenders themselves in the season ahead.

WHUFC finished 14th last term, which is not really good enough, and they’ve responded with a pretty quiet start to the summer transfer window, with their main piece of business being the sale of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham.