Wolves are reportedly open to selling José Sá during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from GMS, Wolves are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese goalkeeper. It will be interesting to see if any club steps forward to provide him with an exit route.

Sá is no longer seen as a key player for Wolves, so it’s not surprising that the club are open to selling him. The goalkeeper currently earns around £40,000 per week, and his departure would help reduce the club’s wage bill.

Wolves had a disappointing season last year and will be looking to bounce back strongly. Bringing in quality signings during the summer will be a priority, and allowing some players to leave could be part of that plan.

Sá may not be a regular starter next season, so a move could benefit him as well. He will want to keep his career on track with consistent game time. At 32, Sá is at the peak of his career, and now would be a good time for him to join a club where he can play regularly. Sitting on the bench at Wolves is unlikely to benefit him.

The Portuguese goalkeeper managed to keep seven clean sheets in the Premier League last season, and there should be no shortage of suitors. He could prove to be a valuable signing for the right club.

Wolves to sell multiple keepers?

He is not the only Wolves goalkeeper linked with an exit this summer. Sam Johnstone could also be on his way out. Reports suggest Sunderland are interested in signing Johnstone. It remains to be seen whether Wolves are willing to let two goalkeepers leave in the same window.

They still have Daniel Bentley in the squad, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold with the other two goalkeepers.