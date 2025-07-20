A general view of the outside of the Arsenal stadium prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Mainz attacker Nelson Weiper during the summer transfer window.

According to football transfers, Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the 20-year-old, and they could make a formal approach for him in future. He is highly rated in Germany, and he has a bright future ahead of himself.

Weiper wanted by multiple Premier League clubs

The report claims that the player has attracted the attention of Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford as well. It will be interesting to see if any of the Premier League clubs come forward with an offer to sign him.

He could cost around €14 million this summer. The reported asking price is quite affordable for a club like Arsenal, and they could help him fulfil his potential in future. If he manages to adapt to English football, the investor could look like a major bargain.

The player was outstanding for his country during the Under-21 Euros, and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs.

Arsenal move could be exciting for Nelson Weiper

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with Benjamin Sesko from the Bundesliga as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for the 20-year-old Mainz attacker across the line.

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be quite exciting for him. It will be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Arsenal are lacking in depth in the attacking unit, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the young attacker. They are expected to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, and it appears that the 20-year-old could be an understudy to the Swedish International.

Tottenham need more depth in the attacking unit as well, and the 20-year-old could be a useful acquisition. He could share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke.

