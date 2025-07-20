Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa looks dejected alongside Unai Emery. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Villa are looking at Kolo Muani as a potential replacement for Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with a move away from the club. It remains to be seen if Aston Villa can secure a suitable successor should Watkins depart.

The French forward spent last season on loan at Juventus and appears to have no long-term future at PSG. The European giants are prepared to offload him, and a move to Villa Park could be ideal for the 26-year-old.

Villa move could be ideal for Randal Kolo Muani

Unai Emery has built a competitive squad at Aston Villa, and his managerial experience could help Kolo Muani rediscover his form and confidence. The Spanish tactician might be able to get the best out of the French international, who previously impressed in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since joining PSG in 2023, Kolo Muani has struggled to meet expectations. A fresh start in the Premier League could benefit him. However, Aston Villa will have competition for his signature, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also reportedly interested. Newcastle may make a move if Alexander Isak leaves the club.

More Stories / Latest News More worry for Palace as Euro giants weigh up move for 29-year-old star Daniel Farke hints 28-year-old will get ‘chances’ to salvage Leeds career Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd ‘will surely’ complete one signing after Mbeumo

Can Villa afford his wages?

Kolo Muani reportedly earns over £150,000 per week, and it’s unclear whether Villa are willing to meet those wage demands. PSG will also need to be realistic with their valuation to facilitate a move.

Ultimately, the striker will want to compete at a high level and push for trophies. Aston Villa could offer that platform, especially with their recent European qualifications. A deal may require the player to accept a wage reduction, but if all parties align, this could be a smart move for both the club and the player.