Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix has drawn attention from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has been outstanding since joining the Eagles, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. According to French outlet L’Équipe, Dortmund are keen to bring Lacroix back to Germany, where he previously impressed with Wolfsburg.

Lacroix has been linked with Tottenham as well.

Lacroix’s departure would be a major blow for Crystal Palace, especially with fellow defender Marc Guéhi also expected to leave this summer. Guéhi is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with several top clubs. The Eagles are under pressure to sell him now to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Crystal Palace face key decision on Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace must now decide whether to cash in on Lacroix or retain him to maintain the defensive stability that helped them win the FA Cup last season. Losing both Guéhi and Lacroix in a single transfer window would be a significant setback for the London club.

Despite the interest, Lacroix appears content at Palace. He has been a key figure in their backline and has reportedly enjoyed his time in the Premier League. Palace’s qualification for European competition next season could serve as a strong incentive for the defender to stay.

Summer exit seems unlikely

While Dortmund’s interest is genuine, it seems unlikely that Lacroix will force a move. For now, Crystal Palace will do everything possible to hold onto one of their most reliable performers as they prepare for a crucial campaign ahead.

They cannot afford to sell multiple key players this summer if they want to do well next season. It seems highly unlikely that they will sanction the departure of the defender, unless an absurd amount of money is offered.