Jack Harrison faces an uncertain future at Leeds United, and it remains to be seen whether he can cement a key role under manager Daniel Farke ahead of the new season.

The winger recently made his first start in a pre-season friendly, and Farke has publicly stated that Harrison will be allowed to prove himself. Harrison spent last season on loan at Everton, where he delivered a number of solid performances, showing he can still compete at a high level.

Daniel Farke on Jack Harrison future

Farke said (h/t Leeds Press): ”Overall it depends on how Jack uses his chances. Firstly, he’s under contract right now and knows the league and has many Premier League appearances. ”I have to say he had a brilliant first part of his time at Leeds United and a great season under Marcelo in the PL. Of course it’s always tricky if you are for a couple of years away. ”Yes he had this offer after we suffered relegation to stay at the top level. It’s also due to his performances he had delivered. Otherwise there wouldn’t have been any interest. ”It was a decision before my time that he went away. But right now he’s also back with us and also a conversation with him. It totally depends on how he uses his chance.”

Leeds could use more attacking depth

Leeds, newly promoted to the Premier League, currently lack depth in their attacking department. Harrison could become a valuable asset, given his top-flight experience and versatility on the wings.

The 28-year-old will be eager for regular playing time and is unlikely to accept a peripheral role at the club. If he is not guaranteed minutes, Harrison may consider a move elsewhere. Based on his Everton performances, there should be no shortage of clubs interested in his services.

Leeds must assess whether they can offer Harrison the consistency he desires. His technical ability, combined with his Premier League know-how, makes him a strong contender to help the club stay in the top tier.

Relegation back to the Championship would be a major blow for Leeds, and players like Harrison could be crucial in ensuring survival. His experience and creativity could provide the difference in tight matches.

Ultimately, both parties need to be aligned. Harrison wants to play regularly, and Leeds need quality players with Premier League experience. If the club can offer him a meaningful role, Harrison could play a pivotal part in their campaign.

Otherwise, a transfer might be in the best interest of all involved.