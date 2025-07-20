Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Muñoz during the current transfer window, according to Tuttosport.

The 29-year-old Colombian signed a new contract with Crystal Palace in April, which puts the London club in a strong negotiating position. Palace are under no pressure to sell and will likely demand a significant fee if Juventus move forward with their interest.

Can Juventus afford Daniel Munoz?

The Italian giants are looking to strengthen multiple areas of their squad this summer but are working within financial constraints. They are unlikely to overpay for Muñoz, even though he fits their tactical needs.

Convincing the player to join may not be too difficult. Juventus remain one of Europe’s most historic clubs, and the opportunity to play in Serie A and compete for major trophies could appeal to Muñoz. However, having just signed a contract extension, the defender is not expected to push for a move.

Crystal Palace could lose multiple key players

Crystal Palace are at risk of losing multiple key players this summer. Eberechi Eze has attracted attention, and Marc Guéhi, in the final year of his deal, could also depart. Palace will be reluctant to let too many core players go in one window, making a sale of Muñoz less likely.

Still, Juventus could test Palace’s resolve with a serious offer in the coming weeks.

The Colombian defender is at the peak of his career and could offer immediate value to Juventus. His defensive solidity and attacking contributions would make him a versatile option for the Italian club.

For Juventus, who are aiming to bounce back after a disappointing few seasons, adding experienced and reliable players like Muñoz could be essential in their push to return to the top of Italian football.