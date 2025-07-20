Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have now secured an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Premier League champions have a deal in place with the German club. The 23-year-old French attacker is expected to complete his move to England swiftly.

Manchester United wanted to sign Ekitike as well.

Liverpool have decided to break the bank for Ekitike

Liverpool will shell out a package of around €95 million in order to sign the player. Ekitike was one of the best strikers in Germany last season, and he should prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool.

They needed to bring in a reliable goal-scorer, and the French attacker managed to find the back of the net 22 times last season. He picked up 12 assists as well. Ekitike will sign a six-year contract with Liverpool, and he will look to win major trophies with the Reds during his time at the club.

Hugo Ekitike is an elite prospect

Ekitike has been described as a “very special” talent in the past. He could prove to be a future star for Liverpool if they can groom him properly. They have done well to nurture young players over the years.

Meanwhile, the French attacker will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League and establish himself as a key player for the club. He is expected to replace Darwin Nunez, who has been linked with multiple clubs. The South American scored just seven goals. Last season and Liverpool needed to replace him.

Liverpool have already improved their attacking unit with the signing of Florian Wirtz. Now, a quality striker will only elevate the standard of their squad. It will be interesting to see if they can sign a quality wide player before the window closes. Luis Diaz has been linked with an exit and the Reds will need to replace him.