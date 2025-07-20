(Photos by Matt McNulty & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez’s latest impressive display in pre-season can only help his chances of prolonging his Liverpool career.

The Uruguayan international will have surely made a notable impression on decision-makers at Anfield after registering a first-half hat-trick in the club’s latest pre-season friendly.

Liverpool are currently contesting a behind-closed-doors friendly with Stoke City at the AXA. They lead 4-0 at half-time thanks to a Darwin Nunez hat-trick and Rio Ngumoha goal. Florian Wirtz is taking part. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) July 20, 2025

Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa were the other scorers in a 5-0 win over Stoke in a behind-closed-doors clash arranged ahead of the club jetting off to Japan.

Could Darwin Nunez stay at Liverpool this summer?

An exit from Liverpool is still not a guarantee for Nunez, despite the Reds’ prior reported attempts to sell the striker to Napoli.

Ultimately, the Reds stayed firm and true to their price tag, and the deal in question collapsed.

That presents Arne Slot’s men with a fresh concern: who exactly can they sell their No.9 to this summer?

Saudi Arabia have often been tipped as a potential suitor for Darwin Nunez. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, in particular, are clear admirers, according to agents we’ve spoken to with connections at the Saudi Pro League clubs.

AC Milan and Barcelona are likewise considered admirers of the Uruguayan international. However, there will no doubt be serious concerns over either outfit’s ability to meet Liverpool’s financial demands.

Nunez could be useful backup to Hugo Ekitike

It still remains to be seen whether the Reds have any genuine plans to improve on the 26-year-old in the current summer transfer window.

Interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remains unchanged – as does the Magpies’ clear “not-for-sale” stance. However, with the club set to fork out a figure around the £69m mark for Hugo Ekitike, it begs the question as to whether Liverpool will look to splash a further £120m or so on the Swede.

There are, after all, other clear priorities in the squad to address – especially so should Luis Diaz complete a potential move to Bayern Munich.

In the meantime, the expectation is that Ekitike will be Arne Slot’s first-choice striker going into the 2024/25 campaign.

On that basis, and even accounting for Nunez’s struggles in front of goal last term, the former Benfica hitman still remains a viable alternative.

Most big chances missed per 90 across the last three Premier League seasons (3000+ mins): ? 1.02 – Darwin Núñez

? 0.93 – Erling Haaland

? 0.77 – Nicolas Jackson pic.twitter.com/PYs6xXxPrS — WhoScored (@WhoScored) July 20, 2025

Nunez hasn’t given up on Premier League career

It should be emphasised that positive displays against Preston North End and Stoke City don’t necessarily indicate that Nunez is ready to drop a 20-plus goal season in the Premier League.

Plus, if Liverpool ultimately do see their price tag met before the window closes on September 1, there’s every chance that the footballer calls time on his Anfield career.

Assuming that there’s still an opportunity for the centre forward to play a role in Liverpool’s 2025/26 campaign, however, his latest displays in pre-season tell commentators one thing.

Darwin Nunez is not lacking in willingness or fight. Perhaps just enough to convince a suitor to take a punt on his services. Perhaps to tell head coach Arne Slot that his race with Liverpool is still not yet run.