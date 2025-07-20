Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the move away from La Liga, and Liverpool are looking to secure his signature if Luis Diaz leaves the club.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, he is the preferred target to replace the Colombian international “without a doubt”. Rodrygo has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Rodrygo Goes would be a superb addition

Rodrygo is highly rated across Europe, and he is regarded as a world-class talent. He could develop into a future star for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. He has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid in recent months, and he is expected to fall further down the pecking order under new manager Xabi Alonso.

It would be ideal for him to leave the Spanish club in search of regular football, and Liverpool will be able to provide him with that platform.

Diaz has been linked with a move away from Anfield, and clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona are on the South American. He has been a key player for Liverpool, and he scored 17 goals for them last season. He wants a fresh challenge, and Liverpool will need to replace him properly.

Signing a dynamic attacker like Rodrygo would be ideal. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a world-class player.

Liverpool move would be ideal for Rodyrgo

Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the Brazilian and help him fulfil his potential. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will want to play more often, and Liverpool could provide him with the opportunities.

He has the quality and the experience to play for top clubs. He has won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable.