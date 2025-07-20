Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz of Liverpool play rock, paper, scissors during the warm up. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The potential move of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich is shaping up to be one of the standout transfer stories of the summer window.

Sources close to the player’s situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside that the Colombian winger has “expressed his desire to leave” Liverpool and has verbally agreed to join the German giants. Diaz has already agreed on personal terms with Bayern Munich over a five-year deal.

Bayern Munich have failed with two offers

Bayern Munich initially tabled an opening bid of €52 million, which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool. A second offer worth €67.5 million also failed to convince the Reds, who are holding out for a fee between €80–85 million based on Díaz’s performance levels and rising market value.

Bayern Munich are reluctant to exceed €70 million in fixed payments, preferring to make up the difference with add-ons and performance-based bonuses.

Beyond the financials, Díaz’s transfer also carries emotional weight. He has turned down multiple contract extension offers from Liverpool and made it clear that he wants a new challenge.

Barcelona have shown interest, but they remain on the sidelines due to budget constraints. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal are willing to offer packages over €80 million, yet Díaz’s strong desire to stay in Europe has made those proposals less appealing.

Can Bayern Munich convince Liverpool to sell Luis Diaz?

It will be interesting to see if the German champions are willing to improve their offer and come back with an acceptable proposal. It is evident that Liverpool will not let him leave for a knockdown. He is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League right now, and it does not make sense for Liverpool to sell him for a reduced fee.

Bayern Munich need a wide player like Diaz after the departure of Leroy Sane, and it is fair to assume that they will eventually come back with an acceptable offer for the player.