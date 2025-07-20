Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd ‘will surely’ complete one signing after Mbeumo

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Benjamin Sesko’s name continues to be discussed internally at Manchester United.

The Red Devils, in the CaughtOffside columnist’s words, want to sign an ‘important striker’ in the current window.

The RB Leipzig hitman would most certainly qualify as such – particularly given the fact it will likely take a fee well in excess of £60m to prise the Slovenian out of the Bundesliga.

? Manchester United will surely sign new striker, no decision made yet on top option. ? No fresh bid for Gyökeres while he’s focused on Arsenal.

? Aware of Jackson availability with Garnacho-Chelsea appreciation.

Manchester United are interested in Benjamin Sesko

Signing a striker remains a serious priority for the powers that be, with Sesko included on United’s long list alongside the likes of Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

“Let’s see what United will do, because, for sure, a striker remains the priority for them,” the Italian spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“I told you earlier in the week that Nicolas Jackson is an option. They are aware of the situation. At the moment, I’m not aware of talks ongoing with Chelsea. But from what I’m told, United are informed. They know the player is not untouchable at Chelsea.

“While at Chelsea, there is still an appreciation for Alejandro Garnacho for example. Maybe that could be a scenario, but at the moment it’s not a negotiation, at the moment no club-to-club talks about that.”

However, before the Red Devils can get the ball rolling on the striker front, it’s imperative that some names first exit stage left this summer.

Marcus Rashford is already nearing a switch to Barcelona, whilst it’s expected that further exits from Alejandro Garnacho and Antony will further enable Manchester United in the market.

Romano went on to add: “One of the names they mentioned internally in recent weeks is also Benjamin Sesko. Another player who is well-known at Manchester United.

“But also in this case, before entering into concrete discussions and negotiations, we have to wait and see what will happen internally at United in terms of outgoings.

“I told you how important it would be at United to let some players go, to help financially.”

With Arsenal going full steam ahead for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres – having abandoned pursuit of Sesko due to the price tag – there should be a relatively clear path for United.

Only time will tell whether they look to exploit this opportunity.

How much will it cost to bring Sesko to the Premier League?

Charles Watts has already reported on Sesko’s release clause having risen to the £75m mark after the player activated performance-related clauses in his contract.

That’s quite a sizeable figure for a 22-year-old striker with only two seasons in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Of course, United’s decision-makers would have every right to point out that Liverpool are prepared to dole out £69m on Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The Frenchman, by contrast, has been a key part of Eintracht Frankfurt’s setup for one season after a failed spell with PSG in Ligue 1. Albeit, there have also been 28 senior appearances with Reims to speak of.

Why Arsenal skipped out on Sesko transfer

Money is still the prime factor around why Arsenal have pivoted to Gyokeres. That’s despite, as CaughtOffside sources close to Mikel Arteta’s camp have claimed, the Gunners boss being personally in favour of signing Benjamin Sesko.

There’s are additional considerations that have also no doubt come into play. By comparison, the Sweden international appears further on in his development, standing out both creatively and from a goalscoring perspective.

Players Non-penalty xG xAG Shot-creating actions Touches in opposing penalty box Benjamin Sesko 0.35 0.07 1.8 3.51 Viktor Gyokeres 0.69 0.23 4.94 9.12

* Per 90 stats for Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres from last 365 days, via FBref

That’s to be expected. After all, Viktor Gyokeres has five years’ worth of experience on his RB Leipzig counterpart. Not to mention the fact that he’s also playing in a comparatively weaker top-flight in Portugal.

United won’t be expecting Sesko to hit the ground running – but they will be looking to see an instant improvement on out-of-favour hitman Rasmus Hojlund.

Is Benjamin Sesko an improvement on Rasmus Hojlund?

The underlying numbers would suggest as much.

The standout stats indicate that Ruben Amorim will be getting more effective movement from his next No.9, should Manchester United complete a move for the Slovakian international.

Players Progressive carries Successful take-ons Benjamin Sesko 1.68 1.33 Rasmus Hojlund 1.2 0.33

* Per 90 stats for Benjamin Sesko and Rasmus Hojlund from last 365 days, via FBref