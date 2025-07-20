Eddie Howe could get his hands on a new striker (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, as they look to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Congo international has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Magpies, and the two clubs are now negotiating a transfer fee, as per Sacha Tavolieri.

Talks are ongoing, and Newcastle are pushing to finalise the deal quickly. Wissa was a standout performer for Brentford last season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions. He would be a valuable addition to the squad, especially with the club preparing to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Yoane Wissa to join Newcastle?

Wissa’s arrival would reduce the attacking burden on Alexander Isak, who carried much of the goal-scoring responsibility last season. With multiple competitions on the horizon, Newcastle need depth and reliability in attack, and Wissa fits the bill perfectly.

At 28, Wissa is at the peak of his career and eager to take the next step. Joining a Champions League club like Newcastle offers him the chance to showcase his talent on a bigger stage. The move would not only enhance his profile but also give Newcastle an experienced and dynamic forward capable of making an immediate impact.

Can Newcastle sign Wissa this summer?

Wissa will look to sort out his future soon so he can focus on pre-season preparations. Newcastle’s ambitious project and strong European aspirations are attractive propositions for players like him. If the deal goes through, it could mark another significant step forward for Eddie Howe’s side.

The striker has been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur as well. He will be hoping to secure an ambitious move this summer, and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.